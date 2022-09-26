Two killed in lightning

The Hindu Bureau TIRUVARUR
September 26, 2022 18:27 IST

Anbarasan (55) of Thalikottai Colony, Mukkulam Sathnanur village panchayat, near Mannargudi and his son, Arulmurugan (30) were reportedly struck dead by lightning in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased had gone to their agriculture field around 1 a.m. on Monday amidst heavy rain and thunder in order to ensure that the standing crop did not get lodged due to waterlogging.

When the other farmers in the village went to the fields after dawn to assess the situation, they found the bodies of Anbarasan and Arulmurugan lying in the field in a charred condition and informed the Vaduvur police.

The bodies were moved to the Government District Headquarters Hospital at Mannargudi for postmortem, sources said.

