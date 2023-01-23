ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed in head-on collision of two-wheelers

January 23, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A two-wheeler rider and a pillion rider died while three others, including two girls, sustained injuries in a road accident involving a couple of two-wheelers on Madurai - Tiruchi national highway at Nagamangalam near here on Monday. 

Police identified the deceased as K. Balaji, 35, of Nagamangalam near Tiruchi and G. Kalimuthu, 32, of Pappanampatti in Pudukottai district. While Balaji was the rider of a two-wheeler, Kalimuthu was riding pillion on another vehicle when the accident occurred in the morning. Police sources said Balaji drove the two-wheeler with school students G. Muthalagi, 16, and G. Kasthuri, 12, riding pillion - allegedly in the wrong direction in a rash and negligent manner on the highway when the accident occurred. 

Balaji dashed his two-wheeler against a motorcycle rode by M. Palaniyappan, 26, on which Kalimuthu was riding pillion. Balaji and Kalimuthu suffered severe head injuries in the impact of the collision and died during treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. Palaniyappan and the two girls, who sustained injuries, were undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Manikandam police have registered a case. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US