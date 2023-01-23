HamberMenu
Two killed in head-on collision of two-wheelers

January 23, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A two-wheeler rider and a pillion rider died while three others, including two girls, sustained injuries in a road accident involving a couple of two-wheelers on Madurai - Tiruchi national highway at Nagamangalam near here on Monday. 

Police identified the deceased as K. Balaji, 35, of Nagamangalam near Tiruchi and G. Kalimuthu, 32, of Pappanampatti in Pudukottai district. While Balaji was the rider of a two-wheeler, Kalimuthu was riding pillion on another vehicle when the accident occurred in the morning. Police sources said Balaji drove the two-wheeler with school students G. Muthalagi, 16, and G. Kasthuri, 12, riding pillion - allegedly in the wrong direction in a rash and negligent manner on the highway when the accident occurred. 

Balaji dashed his two-wheeler against a motorcycle rode by M. Palaniyappan, 26, on which Kalimuthu was riding pillion. Balaji and Kalimuthu suffered severe head injuries in the impact of the collision and died during treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. Palaniyappan and the two girls, who sustained injuries, were undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Manikandam police have registered a case. 

