Two killed in car-lorry collision at Sathyamangalam

February 04, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a woman travelling in a car, died after a water tanker collided head-on with the vehicle on Tiruchi-Pudukottai national highway at Sathyamangalam in the district on Sunday. The police gave the names of the dead S. Govindan, 60, and Uma Maheswari, 48. 

They were going in the car from R.S. Mangalam in Ramanathapuram district to Tiruvannamalai when the lorry that came in the opposite direction rammed the vehicle. While Govindan died on the spot, Uma Maheswari died at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital. The Vellanur police are investigating.

