GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two killed in accidents in Thanjavur

Published - August 02, 2024 08:23 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were in as many accidents in Thanjavur on Friday.

An eight-year-old boy, Jaburson of Jabamalaipuram in Thanjavur, was fatally knocked down by a minivan on Friday.

According to police, the accident occurred on Reddipalayam Road, Anandan Nagar, when the victim was returning home from his school. The minivan driver fled the spot, the police said.

In another accident, Kaliyaththal, 69, of Ko.Vallundanpattu died at the Ayyasamy Vandaiyar Memorial Bus Stand (Old Bus Stand) in Thanjavur after she was knocked down by a minibus on Friday.

According to the police, the victim was returning home after visiting Sri Punnainallur Mariamman temple. She was knocked down by the minibus by which she travelled at the Old Bus Stand after she alighted it to board another bus. The bus driver failed to notice the woman crossing the vehicle in front, the police said.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.