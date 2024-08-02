Two killed in accidents in Thanjavur

Two persons were in as many accidents in Thanjavur on Friday.

An eight-year-old boy, Jaburson of Jabamalaipuram in Thanjavur, was fatally knocked down by a minivan on Friday.

According to police, the accident occurred on Reddipalayam Road, Anandan Nagar, when the victim was returning home from his school. The minivan driver fled the spot, the police said.

In another accident, Kaliyaththal, 69, of Ko.Vallundanpattu died at the Ayyasamy Vandaiyar Memorial Bus Stand (Old Bus Stand) in Thanjavur after she was knocked down by a minibus on Friday.

According to the police, the victim was returning home after visiting Sri Punnainallur Mariamman temple. She was knocked down by the minibus by which she travelled at the Old Bus Stand after she alighted it to board another bus. The bus driver failed to notice the woman crossing the vehicle in front, the police said.