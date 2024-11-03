Two killed in accident near Sirkazhi

Two men were killed when the two-wheeler they were riding and a private bus collided near Sirkazhi on Sunday. The Pudupattinam police have taken up investigation into the accident.

The names of the victims were given as M. Mahesh Kumar, 20, and J. Satheesh Kumar, 20, from Singarathoppu Street, Sirkazhi.

The two, along with their friend P. Santhosh Kumar, 19, son of Palanichamy, were going to Sirkazhi on the Thirumullaivasal Road they lost control over the vehicle which skidded near Vinayakakudi Porai Canal Bridge. A private bus going from Sirkazhi to Pazhayar hit their vehicle. Satheesh Kumar and Santhosh Kumar, who were riding pillion, died on the spot.

Mahesh Kumar has been admitted to the Sirkazhi Government Hospital. The police have launched a search for bus driver Saravanan who fled the spot.

