Two killed in a collision by tahsildar’s vehicle

Published - May 26, 2024 07:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUCHI

Two two-wheeler riders were killed in an accident involving tahsildar’s jeep near the Manikandam union office on Sunday morning.

The driver of the Tahsildar’s car A. Pusparaj, 37, was allegedly drunk and lost his control near Manikandam union office on Tiruchi - Nagamangalam road, when it hit the median and went to the other side of the road colliding with the riders.

P. Dhanapal, 43, a farmer on his two-wheeler, died on the spot and M. Mani,58, a temple priest in the nearby area, died at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH).

The highway patrol noticed Pusparaj being beaten up by locals and informed the Manikandam police. He was secured by police but later went missing. The bodies of Mani and Pushparaj were sent to MGMGH for post-mortem. The Manikandam police have filed a case.

