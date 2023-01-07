ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed, four injured in road accident near Perambalur

January 07, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Two members of a family, including a child, died and five persons were injured after a car rammed a tipper truck on Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway near Thiruvalakurichi in Perambalur district on Friday night.

Police identified the deceased as S. Ranjithkumar, 27, and his five-year-old daughter R. Charunethra.

According to police sources, Ranjithkumar, his wife R. Maheshwari, 22, and their daughter Charunethra, residents of Singapore, were returning from their hometown, Cuddalore, and were heading to the international airport in Tiruchi to board a flight to Singapore. They were travelling in a car along with their friends Jeyavel and Nagamuthu, who had come to send them off.

The accident occurred around 10 p.m. on Friday when the driver, Muthusamy, lost control of the vehicle while taking a U-turn and rammed the speeding tipper truck from behind. In the impact of the collision, the car was crushed and suffered heavy damage.

Ranjithkumar died on the spot while his daughter died on the way to hospital. Others passengers in the car suffered severe injuries and were admitted to hospitals. The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortems, police said.

Padalur police have registered a case and further investigations are under way.

