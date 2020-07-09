Two killed, five injured in road accident

KARUR

09 July 2020 11:02 IST

Two persons were killed and five others injured when two cars collided head on, in Vairamadai near Karur on Thursday.

While one car was heading to Chinna Dharapuram from Vellakobil in Tiruppur district, the other vehicle was proceeding to Tiruppur from Tiruchi, when the accident took place.

Senthilkumar (43), a Head Constable attached to the Aravakurichi police station, his relatives Ravi (60) and Karuppusamy (52), who were travelling in the Chinna Dharapuram-bound car, and Santhosh Kumar, driver of the Tiruppur-bound car and Chithra (35) of Tiruppur and her son Deepan Raj (12) and Dharanitharan (9) suffered grievous injuries. They were rushed to hospitals in Karur.

Ravi and Karuppusamy succumbed to injuries at a private hospital.

Thennilai police have registered a case and are investigating.