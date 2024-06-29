ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed and two injured in a road accident

Published - June 29, 2024 07:54 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, a man and his daughter were killed, and his wife and son were injured in a road accident on the Tiruchi-Madurai highway near Viralimalai in Pudukottai district on Friday evening.

Murugan, 35, his wife, Sowmi, 34, son Varun Karthik, 11, and daughter Diya, 6, from VOC Nagar in Madurai were returning from Tiruchi to their home town in a car. When they were near Kodumbalur, Murugan lost control of the vehicle, rammed the median and had a head-on collision with another car coming in the opposite direction.

In the impact, the car in which the family was travelling was extensively damaged, The father and daughter were declared dead upon arrival at the Manapparai government hospital, while Sowmi and Varun, who sustained severe injuries, are undergoing treatment.

The person in the other vehicle sustained minor injuries, police sources said.

