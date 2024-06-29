Two killed and two injured in a road accident

In a tragic incident, a man and his daughter were killed, and his wife and son were injured in a road accident on the Tiruchi-Madurai highway near Viralimalai in Pudukottai district on Friday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Murugan, 35, his wife, Sowmi, 34, son Varun Karthik, 11, and daughter Diya, 6, from VOC Nagar in Madurai were returning from Tiruchi to their home town in a car. When they were near Kodumbalur, Murugan lost control of the vehicle, rammed the median and had a head-on collision with another car coming in the opposite direction.

In the impact, the car in which the family was travelling was extensively damaged, The father and daughter were declared dead upon arrival at the Manapparai government hospital, while Sowmi and Varun, who sustained severe injuries, are undergoing treatment.

The person in the other vehicle sustained minor injuries, police sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.