Two killed and 20 injured in road accident

Published - October 14, 2024 06:33 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed and 20 others were injured in a road accident involving a mini-goods carrier and a vehicle transporting college students on Monday.

According to the police, the accident took place around 8.30 a.m. on October 14 when the bus transporting the students to a college near Kumbakonam and the mini goods carrier coming in the opposite direction collided at Govindapuram in Thiruvidaimaruthur taluk.

In the impact, two persons — Sameer, 25, and Karthi, 31, of Sundaraperumalkovil, near Kumbakonam — travelling in the mini-goods carrier died on the spot and 20 college students travelling in the bus sustained injuries.

All the injured students were treated at the Government District Headquarters Hospital, Kumbakonam. The Thiruvidaimaruthur police have registered a case and sent the bodies of the persons killed in the accident to the GDH Hospital, Kumbakonam, for postmortem.

