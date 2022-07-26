Two killed, 5 injured in road accident near Tiruvarur

Two persons were killed and five others, including two children, sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Tiruvarur on Monday night.

According to police, the victims and injured persons were on their way back to their residence at Perunkadambanur near Nagapattinam from Madukkur in Thanjavur district when the accident took place.

The vehicle was driven by Ramachandran, 37, of Perunkadambanur, who went to Madukkur to take part in a temple festival on Monday. After participating in the festival, the family started their return journey after midnight on Monday.

While the car was nearing Velukkudi near Tiruvarur, Ramachandran reportedly lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid colliding with a speeding vehicle from the opposite direction and the car rammed into a tree on the road kerb.

In the impact, two persons, Chandran, 70, and Ganapathy, 42, died on the spot and others, Ramachandran, his wife, Vijayalakshmi, 30, their children, Jai, 8, and Sadhana, 4, and Santhosh, 16, son of Ganapathy , sustained injuries and were admitted at Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital. Koothanallur police have registered a case and are investigating.