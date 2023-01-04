Two killed, 30 injured in multiple vehicle collision in Perambalur district

January 04, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Two persons were killed and 30 others injured in multiple collisions involving five vehicles on the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway near Thuraimangalam, in Perambalur district on Tuesday night.

According to police sources, the accident took place around 11 p.m. near Thuraimangalam when a car rammed a van from behind. The van then collided into other vehicles, including two cars and a motorbike.

The deceased were identified as S. Titus (20) of Irungalur village in Tiruchi district and G. Praveen (30) from Chennai.

The police said Titus was driving the two-wheeler, while Praveen who was driving one of the cars involved in the collisions.

The injured were admitted to hospitals and the bodies were sent to the government hospital for autopsies.