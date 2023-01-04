ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed, 30 injured in multiple vehicle collision in Perambalur district

January 04, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Police said the incident occurred late on Tuesday night on the Tiruchi-Chennai highway near Thuraimangalam, when a car hit a van and the van then hit multiple vehicles; the injured have been hospitalised

The Hindu Bureau

The car that rammed the van, leading to the multiple collisions | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two persons were killed and 30 others injured in multiple collisions involving five vehicles on the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway near Thuraimangalam, in Perambalur district on Tuesday night.

According to police sources, the accident took place around 11 p.m. near Thuraimangalam when a car rammed a van from behind. The van then collided into other vehicles, including two cars and a motorbike.

The deceased were identified as S. Titus (20) of Irungalur village in Tiruchi district and G. Praveen (30) from Chennai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police said Titus was driving the two-wheeler, while Praveen who was driving one of the cars involved in the collisions.

The injured were admitted to hospitals and the bodies were sent to the government hospital for autopsies.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US