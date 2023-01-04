HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two killed, 30 injured in multiple vehicle collision in Perambalur district

Police said the incident occurred late on Tuesday night on the Tiruchi-Chennai highway near Thuraimangalam, when a car hit a van and the van then hit multiple vehicles; the injured have been hospitalised

January 04, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau
The car that rammed the van, leading to the multiple collisions

The car that rammed the van, leading to the multiple collisions | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two persons were killed and 30 others injured in multiple collisions involving five vehicles on the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway near Thuraimangalam, in Perambalur district on Tuesday night.

According to police sources, the accident took place around 11 p.m. near Thuraimangalam when a car rammed a van from behind. The van then collided into other vehicles, including two cars and a motorbike.

The deceased were identified as S. Titus (20) of Irungalur village in Tiruchi district and G. Praveen (30) from Chennai.

The police said Titus was driving the two-wheeler, while Praveen who was driving one of the cars involved in the collisions.

The injured were admitted to hospitals and the bodies were sent to the government hospital for autopsies.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / road accident / road safety

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.