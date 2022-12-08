Two kg ganja smuggled in car seized

December 08, 2022 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A police team seized two kilograms of ganja that was being smuggled in a car when they were conducting vehicle checks at Valvepudur check post in the district on Wednesday. Three persons: G. Mahesh (22), S. Dhakshinamurthy (22) and M. Anandkumar (22) all from Hosur in Krishnagiri district who were found inside the car were arrested.

Police sources said the contraband was meant for illegal sale. The contraband and the car were confiscated. The Thuraiyur Prohibition and Enforcement Wing unit has registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.