Two Karaikal police constables selected as cyber commandos in national initiative

Published - September 11, 2024 05:44 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Police Constables T. Vinoth Kumar and K. Iyyappan from the Cyber Crime Cell in Karaikal have been selected as cyber commandos as part of a new initiative by the Union Home Ministry. The selection took place during the formation of the Cyber Commando Wing at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi, organised by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) a few days ago.

The event, which brought together cyber commandos from across the country, was marked by the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who described the Cyber Commando Wing as a key government strategy to combat cyber threats and ensure a secure cyberspace. The newly launched elite force includes around 350 cyber commandos selected through a rigorous screening process conducted by I4C, which tested the cyber skills of the candidates.

The selected cyber commandos will undergo specialised training by national-level cyber crime experts and will assist local police in tackling cyber threats in coordination with I4C. Senior Superintendent of Police Manish of Karaikal congratulated the Cyber Crime Cell team, emphasising that the achievement would significantly enhance the cell’s capacity to address cyber crime in the district.

