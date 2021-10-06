Two injured in accidental discharge

Two technicians of Ordnance Factory-Tiruchi suffered injuries when a rifle went off accidentally inside its premises on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the injured emplyees, T. Prakash, 42, of OFT residential colony and N. Alagesan, 57, of Kattur,, had been admitted to a private hospital here with gun wounds.

The incident reportedly occurred when one of them testing the efficacy of an Anti Material Rifle (AMR). It was said to be an accidental discharge. The injured were said to be out of danger.