Tiruchirapalli

Two injured in accidental discharge

Two technicians of Ordnance Factory-Tiruchi suffered injuries when a rifle went off accidentally inside its premises on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the injured emplyees, T. Prakash, 42, of OFT residential colony and N. Alagesan, 57, of Kattur,, had been admitted to a private hospital here with gun wounds.

The incident reportedly occurred when one of them testing the efficacy of an Anti Material Rifle (AMR). It was said to be an accidental discharge. The injured were said to be out of danger.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 6, 2021 8:07:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/two-injured-in-accidental-discharge/article36862299.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY