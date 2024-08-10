GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two injured as signboard collapses from old building

Published - August 10, 2024 07:06 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau
Debris of the signboard which fell down in Karur on Saturday.

Debris of the signboard which fell down in Karur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Two persons were injured when a large signboard fell on them from a building near the busy Karur bus stand on Saturday.

The signboard, belonging to a mobile phone store, was installed on the top floor of a three-story building owned by Abdul Hakeem Imran. The building is old and had developed cracks, making it unsafe. A part of the concrete wall collapsed, causing the heavy board to fall.

At the time of the incident, Satham Hussain and Sayeera Banu were standing in front of the building when the board fell on them. Sayeera Banu suffered serious injuries and was taken to a private hospital.

The police took the building owner to the police station for questioning. Karur Corporation officials were investigating the incident as the signboard had been reportedly installed without permission.

