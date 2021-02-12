Two injured as lorry rams college bus

Tiruchi

12 February 2021 17:55 IST

Two persons were injured after a lorry transporting salt rammed a private college bus from behind on the Tiruchi -Chennai national highway at Nedungur near here on Friday.

The accident occurred in the morning when the bus was proceeding to a college at Perambalur. The bus halted at Nedungur for some girl students when the lorry rammed the vehicle from behind. Under the impact, the bus moved and fell into a road-side ditch. There were 20 persons in the vehicle – 15 students and five teachers.

Police sources said bus driver Ramasamy sustained head injuries, while a girl student sustained injury in her leg. Both were hospitalised. Lorry driver Senthil Kumar has been detained. The lorry was on its way to Chennai from Thoothukudi. The Siruganur Police are investigating.