March 20, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Two Independent candidates filed their nominations for Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency on the first day of filing of nominations on Wednesday.

S. Rajendran, 63, from Woraiyur and S. Kavitha, 33, from Srirangam filed their nominations with the Collector and District Election Officer M Pradeep Kumar.

No nominations were filed for the Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai constituencies on Wednesday, said official sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.