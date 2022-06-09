Two, including mother of sexually assaulted girl, sentenced to life term

The Mahila Court here on Thursday convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment two persons, including the mother of a minor girl who was sexually assaulted and instigated to commit suicide in September 2020.

The Ganesh Nagar police had booked a case against a 32-year-old man, a relative of the 12-year-old girl, after he sexually assaulted her and instigated the victim to commit suicide. The girl’s mother was also booked under the same case for her complicity in the crime.

The case was booked against the two on a complaint preferred by the victim’s grandfather under IPC sections, including 305 (abetment of suicide of child) and under sections 5 (m) 5 (n) read with 6 of POCSO Act. The girl was a Class VII student then.

The charge-sheet in the case was filed in November 2020. The trial was held at the Mahila Court which convicted and sentenced the man and the girl’s mother to undergo life imprisonment till their death, a police press release said. Following the verdict, the man was lodged in the Central Prison in Tiruchi, while the victim’s mother was lodged in the Special Prison for Women here.