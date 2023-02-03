HamberMenu
Two, including govt. school teacher, held under POCSO Act

February 03, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old government school teacher and a 55-year-old man were arrested on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl a few months ago. The Lalgudi All Women Police held the two accused on a complaint preferred on Thursday by the victim girl - a class IX student in the government school where the male teacher taught science.

The charge against the teacher was that he had committed the crime against the minor girl on the school premises. The other accused lived on the same street where the minor girl resided and allegedly committed the crime against the minor in his house. 

Police sources said the girl was three months pregnant. The Lalgudi All Women Police have registered a case under the POCSO Act against the two accused.

