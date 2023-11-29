HamberMenu
Two, including a Sri Lankan national, arrested for possessing fake passports

November 29, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City Police on Tuesday arrested two persons, including a Sri Lankan national, on the charges of possessing fake passports.

A team of Cantonment police, acting on a tip-off, conducted a surprise check at a private lodge near Central Bus Stand in Tiruchi on Tuesday, said police sources.

During the search, the police found K. Sathursan, 24, a Sri Lankan National, had possessed a fake Indian passport and Aadhaar. Further investigation revealed that Joel Pugazhendhi, 54, a native of Chennai, had helped Sathursan to get forged documents.

The police arrested them and confiscated three fake passports. The Cantonment police registered a case under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, Passport Act, and Foreigners Act.

Sathursan was lodged in Puzhal Central Prison, while Joel Pugazhendhi was lodged in Tiruchi Central Prison. The police suspect that a few more persons were also involved in the fake passport scam and launched an investigation.

