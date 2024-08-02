GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two HT power transmission towers collapse in the Kollidam

One tower, which started tilting on Thursday, collapsed on Friday and another tower collapsed under its impact with all the power lines thrown into the river

Published - August 02, 2024 07:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

C. Jaisankar
The high-tension power transmission lines that fell into the Kollidam after two towers collapsed in Tiruchi on Friday. Power supply to these lines had been stopped.

The high-tension power transmission lines that fell into the Kollidam after two towers collapsed in Tiruchi on Friday. Power supply to these lines had been stopped. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

One high-tension power transmission tower on the riverbed of the Kollidam collapsed at Alagiripuram in Thiruvanaikoil on Friday due to heavy flow.

According to sources, the tower near the new Kollidam bridge, that supported the high- tension power transmission lines, which was seen tilting following the erosion at the pedestal, collapsed in the early hours of Friday. Another tower near the new Kollidam bridge also collapsed as a result of this. Following this, the power lines of the two towers fell into the river.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, who inspected the spot along with the officials of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), the State Highways, Revenue, and the Fire and Rescue Services, told reporters that the power supply through the HT transmission lines was stopped after the incident on Thursday. The power supply to in Thiruvanaikoil and a few parts of Srirangam was restored by getting supply from Srirangam, Samayapuram, and Kambarasampettai substations lines.

He said that a recently built bed protection wall on the upper reach of the new Kollidam river had been washed away. It could have caused the erosion on the pedestal of the HT lines as well.

Additional Chief Secretary and District Monitoring Officer K. Manivasan inspected the towers on Friday.

G. Sekar, Chief Engineering, Tangedco, Tiruchi, said that the power lines connecting the two HT towers had been stopped. It would safeguard other HT towers on the riverbed. There was no danger to other towers. However, a close vigil was being maintained. A team of officials had been stationed at Alagiripuram.  

