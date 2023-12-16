ADVERTISEMENT

Two houses burgled, gold jewellery stolen in Thanjavur

December 16, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Thieves broke into two houses in Thanjavur on Friday and took away gold jewellery.

According to police, Maheswari, 46, of KMA Udayar Nagar, Nanjikottai Road, working as a teacher in the Poyyundarkottai Government School lodged a complaint with the Tamil University police on Friday evening stating that thieves broke into her house and took away 19.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery while she was away at her school on Friday.

Similarly, Sumathi, 49, of New Fathima Nagar, Vilar Road, who is an employee at the Sub-Post Office, Raja Serfoji Government College, Thanjavur, lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur Taluk police stating that her house had been burgled and 12 sovereigns of gold jewellery were stolen while she was in office on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US