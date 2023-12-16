GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two houses burgled, gold jewellery stolen in Thanjavur

December 16, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Thieves broke into two houses in Thanjavur on Friday and took away gold jewellery.

According to police, Maheswari, 46, of KMA Udayar Nagar, Nanjikottai Road, working as a teacher in the Poyyundarkottai Government School lodged a complaint with the Tamil University police on Friday evening stating that thieves broke into her house and took away 19.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery while she was away at her school on Friday.

Similarly, Sumathi, 49, of New Fathima Nagar, Vilar Road, who is an employee at the Sub-Post Office, Raja Serfoji Government College, Thanjavur, lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur Taluk police stating that her house had been burgled and 12 sovereigns of gold jewellery were stolen while she was in office on Friday.

