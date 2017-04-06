Two held with emerald idol

The police arrested two persons on Wednesday.

Inspector General of Police (idol wing) A.G. Pon Manickavel told the media that S. Kaliyamurthy (58) of Kezhuthiyur near Tiruvidaimarudur was trying to sell an emerald lingam (6 inches tall and five inches wide) which he claimed was in his family possession and for which he had sought the help of N. Vijayaraghavan (37) of Pandanallur.

On receipt of information that the duo were planning to contact some persons near Govindapuram, the idol wing police along with Tiruvidaimarudur police intercepted the two persons and found the lingam in their possession.

They interrogated them before producing them before a magistrate who remanded them in judicial custody. The two were shifted to Tiruchi Central Prisons later.

The police said that Kaliyamurthy should have got the permission to possess and do pooja to the idol. He did not have any such permission or documents to support his claim. It came to light that the duo had planned to sell that for ₹ 50 lakh, he said.