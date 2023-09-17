ADVERTISEMENT

Two held on murder for gain charge in Nagapattinam

September 17, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nagapattinam district police arrested two persons on charges of murdering a senior citizen and taking away gold ornaments from her house.

According to police, the victim K. Saroja, 65, residing in Keerakollaitheru in Nagapattinam town, was found dead inside her house, which falls under the jurisdiction of Nagapattinam town police station, on Friday.

Based on a complaint from her sister Vairakalyani, the Nagapattinam town police registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. During the investigation, the police found two persons who stayed at the house of Saroja had gone missing. A special team was formed to trace the whereabouts of the missing persons.

On Saturday, the special team, acting on secret information, rushed to the Velankanni bus stand and found G. Kalidoss, 24, a native of Thambikottai, and his relative V. Vallimuthu, 27 and arrested them. Police sources said Kalidoss, a relative of the Saroja, stayed at her house temporarily along with Vallimuthu. In the wee hours of Friday, they killed her and robbed valuables.

The police altered the case sections of the case to 302 (Punishment for murder) and 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. Four sovereigns of stolen gold jewellery were also seized from them, added police sources.

