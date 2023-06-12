ADVERTISEMENT

Two held on murder charge

June 12, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi district rural police on Monday arrested two persons on the charges of murdering a 50-year-old man near Somarasampettai.

According to the police, T. Prasanth, 27, a native of Poovalur near Lalgudi, was residing in Punganur. He was involved in rearing bulls for jallikattu. At this juncture, M. Sarath Kumar, 26, and his brother M. Ranjith, 24, picked up a quarrel with Prasanth and his father, R. Thamizharasan, 50, in the late hours of Sunday near Somarasampettai.

A minor scuffle broke out between them in which the duo pushed Thamizharasan down and escaped. The 50-year-old man fainted in the assault and was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Based on a complaint from Prasanth, the Somarasampettai police registered a case under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 294 b (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested them.

