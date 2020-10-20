Tiruchirapalli

Two held on bribery charge

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC), Thanjavur unit, on Tuesday arrested a block development officer and an assistant on charge of demanding and accepting bribe.

A DVAC press release said the Block Development Officer, Balasubramanian, and Mahadev alias Rao, working as assistant in the same office, demanded ₹5,000 as bribe from the complainant when the latter approached the Block Development Office seeking to transfer the ownership of a site owned by him to his wife.

The complainant lodged a complaint with DVAC, Thanjavur unit, seeking appropriate action. A case was registered and the two were trapped and arrested when they obtained the bribe amount from the complainant, the release added.

