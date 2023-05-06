HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two held in connection with double murder

May 06, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi district rural police have arrested two youths from Thanjavur district on the charges of murdering two persons and dumping their bodies near Thuraiyur in Tiruchi district on Friday.

The bodies of two men with stab injuries on their foreheads were found within a distance of five km from one another at water bodies. The police identified the deceased as K. Prabhu, 42, and E. Stalin, 44, both natives of Neduvakottai near Orathanadu in Thanjavur district.

Two separate murder cases were registered at Thuraiyur and Jambunathapuram police stations. On Saturday, the police arrested S. Sivasuriya, 23, and K. Hariharan, 22, who also hails from the same place as the deceased.

Police sources said the accused had prior hostility with Prabhu over a relationship. At this juncture, the accused assaulted Prabhu and his friend Stalin using weapons and killed them at Thennamanadu in Thanjavur district. Later, they dumped their bodies at two different places near Thuraiyur.

Tiruchi District Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar said the police were searching for one more person involved in the murders. Also, since the murder happened in the jurisdiction of Orathanadu police in Thanjavur district, steps would be taken to transfer the case to Orathanadu after completing the remand procedure of the arrested persons.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.