Two held for using country bombs to hunt fox

Two persons were arrested on Monday for using country bombs to hunt fox at Karuvathoppu near Sannavur.

According to sources, V. Jayapaul of Karuvathoppur went for a walk on Sunday along with three pet dogs. All three of them were killed when they attempted to eat some objects lying on the ground. It was established that the objects were country bombs. They exploded when the dogs bit them.

On information, Venganur police rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry over the incident. During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that D. Ravichandran, 52, and V. Suresh, 35, of Malaiyappa Nagar in Perambalur placed the country bombs layered with sheep fat to hunt foxes.

Instead, the dogs were caught in the trap and killed. Both Ravichandran and Suresh were arrested under the Explosive Substances Act and remanded in 15-day judicial custody. They were subsequently lodged in Central Prison in Tiruchi. Both of them were belonging to Narikurava community. Further investigation was on