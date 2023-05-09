ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for theft of gold jewellery during counting of hundial collection

May 09, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons who allegedly stole gold items while counting hundial collection at the Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram near here on Tuesday were arrested.

Police identified the accused as Ajay (21) and Jayakumar (28). The two were part of a group of persons engaged in counting cash, gold and other items given as offerings by devotees in the hundials.  The collection was being counted in the Annadhana Mandapam near the temple.

The activities of the two raised suspicion as they kept going to the restroom frequently. While conducting checks, gold items totally weighing about 46 grams were found in their possession. Following the recovery, the two were arrested. The Samayapuram Police have registered a case.

