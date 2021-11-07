Tiruchirapalli

Two held for stealing jewels

TIRUCHI

A special police team recovered 36 sovereigns of gold jewellery stolen from the house of a retired state transport corporation official at Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district and arrested two persons, including a woman, in this connection.

Those arrested were Thamaraiselvi (40) and her relative Balaji (18). The crime occurred when the retired official Veerasamy (74) went to hospital recently due to poor health. A complaint in this regard was lodged to the Kumbakonam Taluk police station. A special team was constituted to probe the crime.

The police enquired Thamaraiselvi who had stayed as a tenant in Veerasamy's house about three years ago. The police recovered the stolen jewels from the alleged possession of Thamaraiselvi and Balaji who were arrested and sent for remand.

