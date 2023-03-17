Two held for scalding man to death in Tiruchi

March 17, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 27-year-old man from Tiruchi succumbed to injuries on Thursday after his family members poured boiling water on him over a dispute a few days back.

According to the police, R. Selvaraj, 27, a native of Bharathipuram near Thiruverumbur, sustained injuries after his family members poured boiling water on him. The incident happened on March 5, during which Selvaraj was said to be under the influence of alcohol and picked up a quarrel with his wife, S. Dayanamary, 22 and her mother, Innaciammal, 40. He was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi for treatment. He succumbed to the scald injuries on Thursday.

Earlier, the police registered a case under sections 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (ii) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). After the death of Selvaraj, the police altered the case, arrested and remanded both the accused under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of IPC.