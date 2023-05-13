Two held for peddling 25 kg of ganja

May 13, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Nagapattinam district police arrested two persons and seized 25 kg of ganja from them on Saturday. Police sources said, acting on a tip-off, a special team of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) conducted a vehicle check near the shore of Vizhunthamavadi on Saturday, when the police found the 25 kg of ganja kept hidden on a four-wheeler. The police seized the contraband and arrested T. Kodiswaran, 45, of Vizhunthamavadi, and R. Sivakumar, 47, of Sulur in Coimbatore district.