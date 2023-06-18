ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for murder in Thanjavur

June 18, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Pandhanallur police in Thanjavur district have arrested a woman and her paramour for murdering the woman’s husband, Bharathi (38) of Old Street, Kizhamanthur near Thiruvidaimaruthur.

According to police, the Pandhanallur police received a complaint from Selvamani of Kizhamanthur stating that his relative Bharathi of the same area was missing. When the police commenced their investigation, they were baffled by the contradicting statements from the missing person’s wife, Divya (27).

Subsequently, Divya divulged that she and her lover, David (38) of R.J. Nagar, Kizhamanthur had murdered Bharathi at her home and interred the body in a watercourse at Pattam Cross Road near Thiruppanandhal last month.

Later, the body was exhumed and the Pandhanallur police arrested Divya and David.

