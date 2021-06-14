Two held for marrying minor girls

TIRUCHI

Two persons, including a boy, were held on the charge of marrying minor girls here recently.

The Srirangam All Women Police booked separate cases against the accused M. Surya (24) and a 17-year-old boy — both from Thennur here — for marrying minor girls. Police said the action was taken based on a complaint from a block-level staff serving under the District Social Welfare Office here.

Official sources said the Childline received the information and passed it on to the District Social Welfare Office. An inquiry was conducted to establish if the marriages were held following which the two minor girls were rescued and sent for counselling. The two girls were produced before the Child Welfare Committee. The sources said the 17-year-old boy was sent to the Government Observation Home, while Surya was remanded in judicial custody.