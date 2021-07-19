Tiruchirapalli

Two held for kidnap

Nolambur police on Monday arrested two women for allegedly kidnapping a 12-year-old girl over a property dispute, solving the case within 24 hours from the time of reporting.

The victim was identified as the daughter of Bhuveneshwari, 35, a resident of Nolambur. The girl, who was playing in front of her house, went missing on Saturday morning. The woman searched for her child and lodged a complaint with police. Her neighbour saw the girl go with a relative, Kousalya, 35.

On investigation, a special team led by Assistant Commissioner Ravichandran traced the girl kidnapped by Kousalya and another relative Devi, to Tiruchi. A police team rescued the girl and arrested the two women on charges of kidnapping. They were remanded to judicial custody on Monday.


