Tiruchirapalli

Two held for hunting peacocks

TIRUVARUR

The Thalaiyamangalam police have arrested two persons and seized three dead peacocks from them on Friday.

The duo armed with a country-made gun were intercepted by a team of police personnel conducting vehicle checks at Cholapandi hamlet under Thalaiyamangalam police station limits on Friday morning.

However, the duo attempted to flee from the spot on their motorcycle in vain. A thorough search of their belongings revealed that they were carrying the corpse of three peacocks in a gunny bag.

Subsequently, the duo – Illankumaran and Murugesan of Thirumayakottai Thirumeni - were arrested and handed over to the Forest Department personnel, sources said.

