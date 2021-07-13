Tiruchirapalli

Two held for holding goat shandy

Two persons have been arrested for organising a goat shandy here in violation of COVID-19 safety protocol.

Acting on a direction from Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi, a team of revenue officials visited Aminabad, near here, where a group of traders was engaged in selling goats brought from different places.

Since it was found to be a COVID-19 safety protocol violation, the officials handed over Sivakumar and Kumar of Ariyalur to police. Both were subsequently arrested.

Ms. Saraswathi said that though the State government had eased curbs on many activities, it had not fully withdrawn the lockdown measures. Hence, traders, merchants and others should adhere to them. Otherwise, tough action would be taken against violators.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 13, 2021 6:14:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/two-held-for-holding-goat-shandy/article35301563.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY