Two held for depositing fake currencies in ATM

24 June 2021 20:41 IST

The District Crime Branch here arrested two persons on Thursday on a charge of depositing counterfeit currencies in the denomination of ₹2,000 to the tune of ₹ 60,000, with the knowledge that they were fake notes, in a public sector bank’s ATM at Aranthangi recently.

V. Saravanan, 34, of Kambankudi near Aranthangi and his relative V. Ravichandran, 41, of Karaikudi were arrested on a complaint lodged by the bank’s branch manager.

Police sources said Ravichandran who was employed in Oman returned to India in February and could not leave again due to suspension of fights in the wake of lockdown clamped to check the spread of COVID-19. Ravichandran apparently surfed the net and watched videos on ‘doubling money.’ He found a contact, an African, on the Net and left for Bengaluru in May-end. Ravichandran was asked to bring currencies in ₹2,000 denomination to double the money.

Ravichandran handed over ₹ 50,000 cash to the African man who gave him a bag containing counterfeit cash for ₹60,000. Ravichandran tried in a vain bid to contact the African man and returned to Karaikudi knowing that he had been cheated.

He narrated the incident to his relative Saravanan who took the currencies to the ATM in Aranthangi to deposit in his wife’s account. As he could not get the acknowledgement slip after depositing the cash, Saravanan contacted the bank’s branch manager. However, the manager found that the currency notes deposited in the machine were fake and lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police in Pudukottai a few days ago.

The complaint was referred to the District Crime Branch which conducted inquiries with Saravanan after examining the video footage during which the entire crime came to light. Saravanan and Ravichandran were arrested and remanded to judicial custody. A case under IPC section 489 B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes) has been registered against the accused.