Two held for cyber fraud in Karur

March 20, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KARUR

The Cyber Crime Division of Karur district police arrested two persons on the charges of impersonating themselves as traders and committing cyber fraud on Monday.

According to the police, two persons from Karnataka State, with help of another person from the United Kingdom, simulated a fake online trading application. They approached the complainant Stalin, 24, from Karur last year by claiming to be traders in crypto currency and promised him better returns for his money through trading.

Believing this, he invested ₹ 6.79 lakh in the online trading platform and suffered losses. Meanwhile, when he tried to withdraw the remaining amount, he found that the entire trading application system was fake and lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime division of Karur police.

During the investigation, the police found transaction records between the fake online trading platform wallet and a bank account from Bengaluru. A special team of police from Karur rushed to Bengaluru and arrested them.

They were identified as S. Praveen Kumar, 29, and S. Vishal Pawar, 29. The police seized ₹5.85 lakh cash, ATM cards, chequebooks, and bank passbooks and booked them under sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and under the provisions of Information Technology Act. They were remanded in judicial custody.