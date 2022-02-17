Two held for bribing voters

Two persons were handed over to an election flying squad by Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MNMK) cadre here on Thursday.

The two men, Manoharan and Nagaraj of Kekkarai, were allegedly found distributing money in Ward 5 of Tiruvarur Municipality to vote in favour of a particular candidate after closure of canvassing.

When the MNMK cadre questioned them about the cash, they were unable to give a convincing reply. Subsequently, ₹45,000 was seized from them and the flying squad was informed. Both men were handed over to the flying squad along with the cash, sources said.