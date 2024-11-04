ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for attacking private bus conductor

Published - November 04, 2024 05:34 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thanjavur Taluk Police have arrested two persons on charges of attacking the conductor of a private mofussil bus.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, Sathishkumar, 28, of Ammachatram, was on duty in the bus operated from Kumbakonam to Thanjavur recently.

A woman carrying a child who alighted from the two-wheeler driven Ajithkumar, 29, of Purasakudi near Papanasam, at Ayyapettai bus stop boarded the bus.

ADVERTISEMENT

At this point of time, a wordy duel ensued between Ajithkumar and Sathishkumar. Later the bus commenced its journey towards Thanjavur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, it was intercepted by Ajithkumar, who was accompanied by his friend, Kulam Thasthahir, 25, of Chakkarapalli, at Vayalur. Once again, a wordy duel erupted between Ajithkumar and Sathishkumar at Vayalur, in which the bus conductor reportedly sustained injuries.

Subsequently, the video clips of Ajithkumar and Thasthahir quarrelling with the bus crew went viral on social media.

On a complaint lodged by the conductor, Ajithkumar and Thasthahir were arrested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US