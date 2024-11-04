Two held for attacking private bus conductor

The Thanjavur Taluk Police have arrested two persons on charges of attacking the conductor of a private mofussil bus.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, Sathishkumar, 28, of Ammachatram, was on duty in the bus operated from Kumbakonam to Thanjavur recently.

A woman carrying a child who alighted from the two-wheeler driven Ajithkumar, 29, of Purasakudi near Papanasam, at Ayyapettai bus stop boarded the bus.

ADVERTISEMENT

At this point of time, a wordy duel ensued between Ajithkumar and Sathishkumar. Later the bus commenced its journey towards Thanjavur.

However, it was intercepted by Ajithkumar, who was accompanied by his friend, Kulam Thasthahir, 25, of Chakkarapalli, at Vayalur. Once again, a wordy duel erupted between Ajithkumar and Sathishkumar at Vayalur, in which the bus conductor reportedly sustained injuries.

Subsequently, the video clips of Ajithkumar and Thasthahir quarrelling with the bus crew went viral on social media.

On a complaint lodged by the conductor, Ajithkumar and Thasthahir were arrested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.