Two held for attacking private bus conductor

Published - November 04, 2024 05:34 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thanjavur Taluk Police have arrested two persons on charges of attacking the conductor of a private mofussil bus.

According to police, Sathishkumar, 28, of Ammachatram, was on duty in the bus operated from Kumbakonam to Thanjavur recently.

A woman carrying a child who alighted from the two-wheeler driven Ajithkumar, 29, of Purasakudi near Papanasam, at Ayyapettai bus stop boarded the bus.

At this point of time, a wordy duel ensued between Ajithkumar and Sathishkumar. Later the bus commenced its journey towards Thanjavur.

However, it was intercepted by Ajithkumar, who was accompanied by his friend, Kulam Thasthahir, 25, of Chakkarapalli, at Vayalur. Once again, a wordy duel erupted between Ajithkumar and Sathishkumar at Vayalur, in which the bus conductor reportedly sustained injuries.

Subsequently, the video clips of Ajithkumar and Thasthahir quarrelling with the bus crew went viral on social media.

On a complaint lodged by the conductor, Ajithkumar and Thasthahir were arrested.

Published - November 04, 2024 05:34 pm IST

