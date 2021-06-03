Two held for assaulting a NGO worker

A special police team of Perambalur district on Thursday arrested two persons who reportedly went absconding after allegedly attacking a field coordinator working for a non-governmental organisation and belonging to Scheduled Caste community. They had also threatened and abused the coordinator by denoting his caste name at Keezhaperambalur villagelast month.

The accused T. Muthukumar and D. Thotti alias Ramesh - both Caste Hindus (Vanniyar community) of Keelaperambalur village - were secured by a special police team at Pennadam in neighbouring Perambalur district and subsequently arrested in connection with the incident that took place on May 27.

The Kunnam Police had registered a case acting on a complaint preferred by the field coordinator P. Arul Prabu of Ogalur village in Kunnam taluk in Perambalur district under IPC sections 294 (b) (uttering obscene words in any public place), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) besides under 3 (1) (r) and 3 (1) (s) of the SC /ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and launched investigation.

Arul Prabu in his complaint stated that he had been working as a field coordinator for the non-governmental organisation for a project under the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission at Veppur for the past seven years encouraging farmers to grow millets. On that day, Arul Prabu was engaged in work at Keelaperambalur village along with a person by name Ganesan, a field officer, and a few labourers procuring millets from farmers for marketing. At that time, Muthukumar and Ramesh came to the spot and demanded to know why Arul Prabu had come to the village.

The two allegedly abused Arul Prabu by denoting his caste name and kicked him in his stomach. They also allegedly assaulted Ganesan and the labourers and threatened them using an ‘aruval’. Arul Prabu underwent first aid and lodged a complaint with the police the next day. Police sources said a case was registered on May 28 on the basis of a complaint from Arul Prabu naming Muthukumar and Ramesh as the accused. Based on inquiries and information about the whereabouts of the duo who reportedly absconded, a special team secured them at Pennadam, the sources added.