Two held for abusing pregnant woman in Pudukottai

The Alangudi police on Saturday arrested two persons on the charge of abusing a pregnant woman and her husband.

According to sources, B. Azhagar (27) and P. Mohanraj (30) of Pudupatti allegedly abused V. Abirami (32) of Nadupatti when she was travelling on a two wheeler with her husband Vijayakumar a few days ago.

The accused allegedly abused the couple for questioning their action of public spitting. Mohanraj and Azhagar, who were in an inebriated condition, behaved harshly and had a confrontation with the couple.

It was alleged that the accused had turned aggressive after learning that the couple resided in a hamlet for Scheduled Castes.