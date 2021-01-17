Tiruchirapalli

Two gored by bulls succumb to injuries

Two persons who were under treatment after being gored by bulls in two separate jallikattu events in Pudukottai district died on Sunday.

The victims were identified as S. Murugesan (22) of Keelakayampatti and K. Ponnusamy (42) of Sangirampatti. While Murugesan suffered injuries during the jallikattu held at Sevugampatti on Saturday, Ponnusamy was gored by a bull at Iluppur on Thursday. They had been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Pudukottai.

The jallikattu events in both villages were said to have been organised without permission, police sources said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2021 9:36:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/two-gored-by-bulls-succumb-to-injuries/article33594740.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY