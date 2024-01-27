Two girls drown in well 

January 27, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Two sisters drowned in a well at Palapatti village near Thiruthalaiyur in Tiruchi district on Saturday. They were identified as P. Dharshini, 19, and her younger sister, P. Vembu, 16.

Police sources said they went to take bath in the well at their farmland when they drowned. Their dead bodies were retrieved by the Fire and Rescue Services Personnel and shifted to the Government Hospital at Musiri for an autopsy. The Musiri police registered a case and further investigations were on.