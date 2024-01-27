GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two girls drown in well 

January 27, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two sisters drowned in a well at Palapatti village near Thiruthalaiyur in Tiruchi district on Saturday. They were identified as P. Dharshini, 19, and her younger sister, P. Vembu, 16.

Police sources said they went to take bath in the well at their farmland when they drowned. Their dead bodies were retrieved by the Fire and Rescue Services Personnel and shifted to the Government Hospital at Musiri for an autopsy. The Musiri police registered a case and further investigations were on.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.